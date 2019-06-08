Sophie Turner yet to watch the finale episode of 'Game of Thrones'

Washington DC: Sophie Turner revealed that she hasn`t seen the last episode of `Game of Thrones` yet.

Turner, who essayed the role of Sansa Stark in the HBO fantasy series `Game of Thrones`, revealed that while it was difficult saying goodbye to the show, the feeling hasn`t sunk in yet since she hasn`t watched the finale episode.

"Well, I don`t know if it has hit me yet. I haven`t watched the last episode because I would`ve been alone watching it, and I can`t do that. So I think it`ll probably hit me when I watch the final episode myself. But I can`t do that right now, and I don`t really want to. I don`t want it to be over, but the fact of the matter is that it is, and I`ve just got to watch it," The Hollywood Reporter quoted her as saying.

Turner made her acting debut as Sansa Stark back in the year 2010, when she was only 14.

When asked if the audience will see her reprising the role of Sansa in a `Game of Thrones` spin-off, the actor said it was time to say goodbye.

"She`s ended up in a place that I`m so happy with. I don`t know. It would be different if someone actually came and said, "We want to do a Sansa spinoff show," but I`m pretty sure I`d say no. It`s been 10 years of watching this character grow, and she`s at her peak right now. I`m sure if she carried on and did a spinoff show, it would just be downhill from there," she asserted.

After a remarkable 8-year-long journey, the final season of the show concluded with its last episode aired on May 19. Turner was associated with the series from the very first episode which featured on HBO back in 2011.