Spa, restaurant, mall and theatre inside Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 14' house - First pics out!

New Delhi: Salman Khan's much-awaited reality show 'Bigg Boss 14' is gearing up for his grand premiere on October 3, 2020. The 14th season of the controversial show 'Bigg Boss' will see a host of celebrities from various walks of life locked inside the house for at least three months.

Now, days ahead of the big launch, pictures from inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house have been shared by the channel telecasting it. Take a look:

This season, a plush spa, restaurant, mall and theatre will be seen inside the house.

Last season 'Bigg Boss 13' was one of the most talked-about and successful seasons across the years. All eyes are set on 'Bigg Boss 14' and how this time the contestants will make it interesting.

This year, given the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak, social distancing norms and other precautions will be taken inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house to ensure the safety of all.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returns as the numero uno host of the show which begins year season from October 3.