Father There Is Only One

Spain’s epic family comedy ‘Father There Is Only One’ set to premiere on &PrivéHD’s Privé World Box Office

The premium destination of nuanced cinema will present this entertaining foreign language film that is a complete family entertainer as part of its latest property, ‘Privé World Box Office.’ 

Mumbai: Fifteen years of marriage and five kids makes for one crazy household. Here’s a family of young and old that come in all hues and shades and one that is sure to drive you absolutely nuts. Directed by Spain’s all-time highest-grossing film franchise, Torrente’s filmmaker Santiago Segura who also stars in the movie comes the Spanish family drama ‘Father There Is Only One’ aka. 

Padre No Hay Más Que Uno that is set to premiere on &PrivéHD. The premium destination of nuanced cinema will present this entertaining foreign language film that is a complete family entertainer as part of its latest property, ‘Privé World Box Office.’ The channel will air this laugh riot every day at 9 PM for the entire week till Thursday thus enabling movie fans to be entertained with must-watch blockbusters from around the world that promise to make you feel at home, no matter the language.

An iconic figure in Spain’s comedy scene, Santiago Segura is known to get you rolling on the floor with laughter. ‘Father There Is Only One’ is one of his comic bests that garnered a blockbuster response in Spain upon its release from critics and audiences alike. Set against the backdrop of 2019 Madrid, the comic caper revolves around Javier (Santiago Segura), a workaholic father who knows nothing about housework or childcare. 

He is forced to stay home alone with his five children when his wife Carmen (Sílvia Abril) goes on a trip without him. This 21st century CEO who thinks he has it all together gets the biggest shock of his life as he spends the coming days with his five children who come with five hundred mood swings. Packed with the funniest one-liners, rib-tickling moments and truckloads of laughter here’s a hilarious tale of a family for whom all hell’s breaks lose when Mommy goes on a vacation. Sounds relatable?

Bringing new premieres every week, &PrivéHD’s World Box Office promises entertainment for everyone with movies of varied themes and genres. The line-up includes movies that are each blockbuster in their country of origin and are from varied genres ranging from romantic dramas and comedy to fantasy and adventure.

Watch the craziness unfold at this madhouse with ‘Father There Is Only One’ premiering this Friday, March 26 at 9 PM with repeats running all week till next Thursday only on &PrivéHD

 

