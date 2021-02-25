Sridevi death anniversary: TV stars share iconic actress's one film that remains closest to their heart!

Mumbai: The late legendary actress Sridevi, who was hailed as the first female superstar of Indian cinema, breathed her last on February 24, 2018. Millions of her fans were heartbroken as the news left her family, and well-wishers grieving forever. Sridevi was found dead at a hotel in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding.

Sridevi's death was reported to have been due to accidental drowning in a bathtub. She was 54.

Remembering Sridevi on her third death anniversary, popular television actors list out their favourite film starring the first female superstar of Indian cinema:

Rohit Choudhary: Sadma is my all-time favourite movie. Her performance leaves a mark on you. I have watched the film several times and can watch it again and again.

Adaa Khan: I loved Sridevi's performance in Naagin and Nagina. Her portrayal was so convincing. I remember her lenses and look in the films were much talked about.

Piew Jana: I loved Sridevi's dancing in Mr India and Lamhe. She used to dance from her heart and we could see that in her eyes.

Rahul Sharma: I loved Lamhe. The film was shot in Rajasthan. Since I am from that state, apart from the performances and narrative, the backdrop of Rajasthan are the reasons why the film is close to my heart. I’ve watched it more than 10 times.

Kavitta Verma: Sridevi was one actor who had done varied roles and with every role she has done something new. I really loved her in Chalbaaz, Chandini, Lamhe and Mr India.

Prashant Bajaj: She is a legend and having seen most of her films I can only say that there can be no one like her. But if I have to take a few names then I would say Lamhe because of the shades in her character and the way she convinced the audience with her performance. And the other film is Chulbully.

Farnaz Shetty: Sadma, Judai, Chaalbaaz and Mom are my favourites. I have never seen such a versatile actor in my life. She would induce life to her characters giving them an identity of their own, which is why it's difficult to pick one of her best. I look up to her for her contribution to Indian Cinema.

Aditi Patankar-Gupta: Sridevi was something else. Her grace and beauty were incomparable. Though I loved all her films, I was awestruck by her performance in Chandni. From her dancing to her acting in the film, everything was beyond fabulous.

Sidharrth Sipani: I loved Sridevi in English Vinglish. The way she portrayed the life of a homemaker was relatable at all levels. And then her desire to learn and create an identity of her own was a big lesson not just to women but also to men.

Zaan Khan: Sridevi was one of those strong actors who loved taking up challenges. Sadma was made at a very young age but the way she performed showed what a brilliant performer she is. She is the only actor who could play childlike innocence and strong woman characters with great ease.

Pranitaa Pandit: It's difficult to choose one movie of Sridevi, she gave her best in all of them. However, I recently watch Mom, and I think she was just fabulous in it. Her powerful performance gave the movie the result it truly deserved. She was brilliance on screen.

Nyra Banerjee: I loved Sridevi in Chaalbaaz. Anju and Manju the double role left a huge impact on me and I want to do a film like that in future. I also loved Judai too. Sridevi lights up the screen every single time. I have learnt so much by just watching her films.



