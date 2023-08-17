trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650076
Srimad Ramayan On TV: Mahabharat Creator To Present New Mythological Show From THIS Date

Srimad Ramayan News: A new mythological show on Lord Rama's epic tale is about to begin next year.

Aug 17, 2023

New Delhi: Taking Indian families to an ancient spiritual era that highlights wholesome values and life learnings relevant even today, Sony Entertainment Television is all set to bring alive the epic story of Lord Ram in its truest and purest form with ‘Srimad Ramayan’. 

The mythological show is produced by Swastik Productions and is slated for launch in January 2024. Sharing the teaser on the official Instagram page of the channel, they wrote in Hindi, "Sanskrti ka gaurav, sanskaaron ka shikhar, bhakti ka mahaamantr. shreeraam kee katha #SrimadRamayan jald aa rahee hai."

Srimad Ramayan is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, who is famous for his various mythological shows in the past including Mahabharat, Suryaputra Karn, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Porus, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush and most recently RadhaKrishn. 

He made his first OTT debut with Escaype Live starring Siddharth for Disney+ Hotstar in 2022.

 

 


 

