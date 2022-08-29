New Delhi: Star Bharat has always strived for tried-and-true methods of captivating and interacting with its viewers through its content. Since the program's promotional debut, the audiences have graced the show with complete appreciation. Gud se meetha Ishq is an enduring romantic story that has been set up amidst the ethereal scenic mountains which have been definitely enthralling and elated the audience's mind and heart. The show has entertained the audiences with its beautiful and intriguing plot since its start and now has completed its 100 episodes which array how far it has come.

The show stars audience favourite Pankhuri Awasthy as ‘Kaju’ and Ishan Dhavan carrying out the role of ‘Neel’. They’ve been fabulous in showcasing their roles and bringing out the essence of their characters with utter versatility. Meera Deosthale appears to be playing a special role of a mentally challenged girl that she has depicted quite amazingly. The show has charted on top since its launch and entertained the audiences. The show focuses on defying all the stereotypes prevailing in the male-dominated society.

Gud Se Meetha Ishq has now completed its hundred episodes since its release and is now gearing up to celebrate this milestone. The actor express their happiness and share their thoughts getting candid and enthusiastically says, "My dream of becoming an actor and reliving that dream yet again through a beautiful story in Star Bharat’s ‘Gud se Meetha Ishq’ feels wonderful .. it’s overwhelming and means everything to me! I’m grateful that our show has completed 100 episodes and with all your love and support here’s to wishing everyone in my sweet sweet team good luck for many many many more episodes to come!"

Ishaan Dhavan who has moved the viewers with his exceptional performance and charming looks says, “ Zindagi jeeney ke kayi tareekey hote hai unmein se ek tareeka hai kush rehkr apni zindagi ko guzarte hue mehsoos krna aur Star Bharat ke show ‘Gud se Meetha Ishq’ ke zariye mein yahi baat logon tak pohchana chahta hun lekin neel ki zubani .Thank you very much for the support, wishes and blessings. So keep showering your love by watching us only on Star Bharat’s Gud Se Meetha Ishq.”

Meera Deosthale who is seen in an all-new avatar as Pari in the show says, “ I’m very elated that we’ve completed 100 episodes of our show Gud Se Meetha Ishq and it’s been a beautiful journey as being Pari I’ve enjoyed working each day on the sets. And It has been wonderful working with Rupali Ma’am, Bittu Sir and being associated with Star Bharat and having said that I’m looking forward to doing more and more episodes and may our show do very well and keep watching Gud Se Meetha Ishq.”