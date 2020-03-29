Stop coronavirus shaming, Divyanka Tripathi appeals to people, clarifies her pilot brother is self-quarantined not COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: TV star Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya in a lengthy post on Instagram on Saturday hit out at people discriminating against airline staff and others amid the coronavirus pandemic. She also clarified that her brother, a pilot by profession, has not been tested positive for coronavirus, but has chosen to ‘willingly’ self-quarantine. Sharing a picture of an airline staff, who earlier this week alleged that she and her mother were harassed by their neighbours in Kolkata over suspicion that she had contracted the deadly infection, Divyanka said, “#CoronaShaming is most dastardly act one can indulge into. Keep distance, be careful but don't lose empathy that primarily defines us as humans.”

“My brother is a pilot, willingly self quarantined at home, while SHOWING NO SYMPTOMS for 13 days. Even if he would have been affected he would have got himself treated like any other dutiful staff. Until recently, when officials posted a label outside our Bhopal house which is important but it 'failed to mention that he's NOT COVID POSITIVE', I didn't know what trauma airline staff was going through,” the actress added.

Divyanka went on to say that these COVID-19 fighters are ‘serving people over their lives’, they are being meted out to such ill-treatment.

“My father risks his life everyday to provide others medicines from his pharmacy. My brother dared to keep flying till last government directive so that several stranded passengers can return home,” she further wrote and added, “Least we can do is be respectful as neighbors and fellow citizens, let them live with dignity, if not thank them personally.”

Read her full post here:

Actress Hina Khan also reiterated Divyanka’s stand on coronavirus shaming and said “it’s sick” of people are doing this.