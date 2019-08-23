close

Sudha Chandran

Sudha Chandran to play a judge in 'Tara From Satara'

The two actors had worked together in the 2008 film titled "Pranali - The Tradition".

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Sudha Chandran, also a renowned Bharatnatyam dancer, will play a judge in the show "Tara From Satara".

"I am playing a judge of the reality show to be shown in 'Tara from Satara'. I have worked with National award-winning artiste Upendra Limaye in a film and he is a fantastic actor," said Sudha.

As for the show, Sudha's part is yet to begin. "I am already excited and looking forward to it," she said.

Actress Roshni Walia essays the lead role in "Tara From Satara".

 

