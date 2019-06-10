Sugandha Date wins 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs'

Mumbai: Sugandha Date from Nagpur was announced the winner of Zee TV`s singing-based reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li`l Champs' on Sunday and was presented with a trophy and cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

"I am very happy that I have become the winner of `Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li`l Champs`. I could make everyone proud and live up to their expectations. I wasn`t sure about winning, but I had a feeling that if I`ll give my best then I might win," said Sugandha.

"I will save the prize money (Rs 5 lakh) for my life`s best opportunity. My whole journey on `...Li`l Champs` was beautiful," she said.

Pritam Acharya and Mohammad Faiz were announced the first and second runner-ups, respectively.

"Sugandha was consistently performing well throughout the season. She truly deserves to win and I wish her all the best for a great career in music," judge Shaan said.

Judge Richa Sharma also congratulated the winner. "I have seen a consistent growth in this kid as a performer. Sugandha has always taken the feedback well and has worked constructively on her singing abilities week after week to improve herself to the fullest," she said.

Praising Sugandha, judge Amaal Mallik said, "The simplicity and honesty with which she undertakes her craft, doesn`t come easy. It`s what makes her a singer, that`s a class apart. She`ll go a long way and I`m sure she`ll flourish in the areas she taps."