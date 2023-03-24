Sumbul Touqeer Khan Gets Bitten By Monkey, Rushed To Hospital With Injury

New Delhi: Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who became a household name with her daily soap 'Imlie', was recently seen in Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16. She was the youngest contestant on the reality show and won thousands of fan following with her stint. Her bond with Shiv Thakare on the show was loved by viewers and they were lovingly nicknamed ShivSum and often trended on the internet.



The actor recently took a trip to Ooty along with actress Ulka Gupta and left her fans surprised when she broke the news that she got bitten by a monkey on her leg. She shared a few stories and photos of her injury on social media, and wrote, "That monkey bit me". Ulka Gupta then shared a snap with Sumbul from the hospital and uploaded a picture of a monkey, and wrote, "Why did you do this."



Take a look:





Sumbul's fans were worried after they saw the pics of her injury. They even wished her a speedy recovery and also warned her to be vigilant.



Both Sumbul and Ulka constantly shared updates from their trip to Ooty.

The actress has been a part of several shows such as 'Jodha Akhbar', 'Waaris', 'Chandragupta Maurya', and more. She became a household name with her stint on 'Imlie' and fans loved her chemistry with lead actor Fahmaan Khan.



She is also known for her work in Ayushamman Khurrana's crime-drama 'Article 15'. She also did 'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein', and a cameo in the web show 'Dear Ishq'.



The actress has carved a space in the heart of the masses with her acting prowess and received immense love from the audience. She is quite active on social media handles and often shares updates regarding her personal and professional life. For the unversed, Sumbul recently shared that she has bought a new house in Mumbai.

