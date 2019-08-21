close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sumit Arora

Sumit Arora excited for 'Jijaji Chhat Per Hain'

Sumit has featured in movies like " Bachna Ae Haseeno" and "Money Hai Toh Honey Hai".

Sumit Arora excited for &#039;Jijaji Chhat Per Hain&#039;
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Actor Sumit Arora has been roped in for TV show "Jijaji Chhat Per Hain". He will be seen in a comic avatar.

Talking about his role, Sumit said: " I have explored various genres but comedy will always be close to my heart. The quirk and the humour of this show intrigued me and I'm excited to make my entry as the Dubai returned ‘Nai', to add some extra dose of laughter in our viewers' lives. I've been fortunate for the opportunities and the appreciation I've received so far for my work."

Sumit has featured in movies like " Bachna Ae Haseeno" and "Money Hai Toh Honey Hai".

"Jijaji Chhat Per Hain" airs on Sony SAB.

 

Tags:
Sumit AroraJijaji Chhat Per HainTV show
Next
Story

Kumkum Bhagya August 21, 2019 episode preview: Will Pragya know about Abhi?

Must Watch

PT13M40S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 21th August, 2019