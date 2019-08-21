Sumit Arora excited for 'Jijaji Chhat Per Hain'

Mumbai: Actor Sumit Arora has been roped in for TV show "Jijaji Chhat Per Hain". He will be seen in a comic avatar.

Talking about his role, Sumit said: " I have explored various genres but comedy will always be close to my heart. The quirk and the humour of this show intrigued me and I'm excited to make my entry as the Dubai returned ‘Nai', to add some extra dose of laughter in our viewers' lives. I've been fortunate for the opportunities and the appreciation I've received so far for my work."

Sumit has featured in movies like " Bachna Ae Haseeno" and "Money Hai Toh Honey Hai".

"Jijaji Chhat Per Hain" airs on Sony SAB.