Sumona Chakravarti to quit The Kapil Sharma Show? Actress reacts 'let me firmly confirm that I...'

New Delhi: The Kapil Sharma Show actress Sumona Chakravarti is back in news. This time it is for two reasons - bagging her own show and quitting the comedy show. Yes! Sumona will be hosting a travel-based show Shonar Bangla on Zee Zest and ever since this news was out, rumours of her quitting Kapil's show have gained ground.

Reacting to the rumours, Sumona Chakravarti told India.com, "Let me firmly confirm that I haven’t quit The Kapil Sharma Show and don’t intend to do it either." So now fans can relax and continue to watch her on the comedy show.

Meanwhile, talking about her new show Shonar Bangla, she told The Tribune, "I feel extremely honoured to be a part of the show. I’ve always loved to travel, explore new places and cultures and what better way to do it than via a travel show and that too in my own state – Bengal."

Sumona Chakravarti became a household name after she played Kapil Sharma's wife in the hit comedy show 'Comedy Nights With Kapil'. Her on-screen banter with Kapil is loved by the audience and they continued to work together in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as well.

Last year too rumours of her quitting the show had surfaced but it turned out to be false and a figment of someone's imagination.