Sunil Grover to be back on Kapil Sharma's comedy show? Here's what we know

New Delhi: Ace comedian Sunil Grover was an integral part of Kapil Sharma's popular comedy shows ever since he started his own production. However, after the infamous mid-night brawl on board a flight, the former left his show to never return.

Looks like there's good news in store for the fans. According to DNA, Sunil might be seen on Kapil's show again. But, not as a fellow actor on stage performing gags but this promoting his upcoming film 'Bharat'.

Yes! The report states that Sunil will accompany Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif on the show for promotions. Incidentally, Salman is the producer of Kapil's show so it will be interesting to see how the episode turns out to be since Sunil and Kapil have not been since on a public platform together for last two years.

Well, nothing has been confirmed by the makers as yet.

Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated to hit the screens on Eid this year, June 5. The movie has a starry ensemble cast with the likes of Tabu, Disha Patani, Aasif Sheikh, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in pivotal parts.