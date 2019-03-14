Sunil Grover to join Kapil Sharma on comedy show? Here's what we know

New Delhi: Ace comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's fans have been desperately waiting to see them together on small screens. While it has been two years since the infamous midnight brawl on board an international flight which resulted in these two brilliant actors taking separate paths, looks like finally there's good news for fans.

Kapil's comedy show is produced by Salman Khan and the latest buzz right now is that the superstar has played a peacemaker between the former and Sunil. According to a report in Asian Age, quoting a source, it states that the actor feels that Sunil and Kapil should get back together on the show.

Also, Sunil plays an important role in 'Bharat', which features Salman in the lead. Therefore, the superstar will be seen promoting his movie on Kapil's show along with Sunil and others.

Fans want to see Sunil and Kapil back on the same show, but due to differences, they have not been seen together on any event so far. Also, former's filmy career has taken off post his exit from the comedy show.

Now, it will be interesting to see what happens when Kapil and Sunil share the same old stage together.