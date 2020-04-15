हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ramayan

Sunil Lahri, actor who played Lakshman in ‘Ramayan’, says he’s enjoying and liking memes on him

People came up with hilarious memes soon after ‘Ramayan’ started airing in March once again due to the coronavirus lockdown. The internet is now flooded with memes calling Sunil Lahri’s character in 'Ramayan' the 'original angry young man' or appreciating his dialogues.

Sunil Lahri, actor who played Lakshman in ‘Ramayan’, says he’s enjoying and liking memes on him
Image Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Actor Sunil Lahri, who famously played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's epic mythology ‘Ramayan’, recently revealed that he is “enjoying” and “liking” the memes going viral on social media featuring his onscreen character. In an interview to koimoi.com, Sunil said he is aware of the memes and has seen them. He also receives them from his family members.

“I have seen many memes that a lot of people have sent. Even my brother’s children in the house send me the memes. I am liking it. I am enjoying it. It’s said that you are popular and that’s why they make these memes. I am honoured. I feel honoured to be a part of the memes,” the 59-year-old actor said.

People came up with hilarious memes soon after ‘Ramayan’ started airing in March once again due to the coronavirus lockdown. The internet is now flooded with memes calling Sunil’s character the 'original angry young man' or appreciating his dialogues and 'patience'.

‘Ramayan’, which is over three-decade-old, made a historic comeback on the small screen last month. It has broken all TRP records by garnering the highest ratings for a Hindi GEC show since 2015. Doordarshan (DD) decided to air some old top-rated shows of the lates 80s and 90s for viewers owing to the coronavirus crisis and ‘Ramayan’ and ‘Mahabharat’ are among them.

‘Ramayan’ airs twice on TV - in the morning from 9 am to 10 am and in the evening from 9 pm to 10 pm

 ‘Ramayan’ starred Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Sita was played by Dipika Chikhalia while Sunil Lahri played the role of Lakshman.

Tags:
RamayanSunil LahriLakshman
Next
Story

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress Simran Khanna announces divorce from husband Bharat Dudani

Corona Meter
  • 11439Confirmed
  • 1306Discharged
  • 377Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M52S

India cases reach 11,439, death toll due to coronavirus rises to 377