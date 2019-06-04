Super Dancer 3: Zeenat Aman, Aruna Irani, Bindu bring retro vibes to Shilpa Shetty's show

New Delhi: Veteran actresses Zeenat Aman, Aruna Irani and Bindu will the star guests on dance reality show 'Super Dancer 3' this week. Pictures of the actresses interacting with the judges - Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu - on the sets of the show have been shared in plenty on the Internet. They also danced to the tunes of some of their old songs with the contestants.

Zeenat Aman was elegance personified in a light grey kurta churidar set, Aruna Irani wore a blue and golden coloured Indian outfit while Bindu opted for a pink suit.

Here are the pictures from the sets of 'Super Dancer 3':

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty also stunned in a Shantanu and Nikhil red couture. Take a look.

'Super Dancer' is one of the most successful dance reality shows. Shetty, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu have judged the show for all the three seasons.