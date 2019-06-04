close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
super dancer 3

Super Dancer 3: Zeenat Aman, Aruna Irani, Bindu bring retro vibes to Shilpa Shetty's show

Veteran actresses Zeenat Aman, Aruna Irani and Bindu will the star guests on dance reality show 'Super Dancer 3' this week.

Super Dancer 3: Zeenat Aman, Aruna Irani, Bindu bring retro vibes to Shilpa Shetty&#039;s show

New Delhi: Veteran actresses Zeenat Aman, Aruna Irani and Bindu will the star guests on dance reality show 'Super Dancer 3' this week. Pictures of the actresses interacting with the judges - Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu - on the sets of the show have been shared in plenty on the Internet. They also danced to the tunes of some of their old songs with the contestants. 

Zeenat Aman was elegance personified in a light grey kurta churidar set, Aruna Irani wore a blue and golden coloured Indian outfit while Bindu opted for a pink suit. 

Here are the pictures from the sets of 'Super Dancer 3':

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty also stunned in a Shantanu and Nikhil red couture. Take a look. 

 

'Super Dancer' is one of the most successful dance reality shows. Shetty, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu have judged the show for all the three seasons. 

Tags:
super dancer 3Shilpa ShettyZeenat AmanAruna IraniBindu
Next
Story

Phoolan Devi's autobiography to be adapted into web series

Must Watch

PT3M54S

Good news for Delhi-NCR as sky is partly cloudy on Tuesday morning