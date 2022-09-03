New Delhi: This Saturday marks the culmination of the children's singing reality series Superstar Singer 2 on Sony Entertainment Television. Mohammad Faiz of Jodhpur, Mani of Dharamkot, Pranjal Biswas of West Bengal, Sayisha Gupta of Mohali, Aryananda R Babu, and Rituraj of Kerala are the top six finalists. They will perform in front of the audience and super judges Himesh Reshammiya and Alka Yagnik.

Mani, a finalist from Dharamkot, won everyone over with his sweetness, radiant smile, amazing voice, and unending love for his parents. Every week, Mani's performance has had such an impact on all of us that we have cried happy tears in addition to smiles. And in the grand finale, this tiny wonder will dazzle everyone one last time with his entrancing performances on "Chunar," "Oopar Khuda" while playing the dholak, and "Jhoom Barabar" with a dhol. He will receive a standing ovation from every captain, judge, and spectator present.

Mani’s parents will be left with tears of joy on witnessing Mani’s final performance saying that, “Hope god blesses everybody with a kid like Mani. He is such a lovely kid that he always said ‘ek din humhara jamana ayega. We come from a small village and nobody knew us except our neighbours and now everybody recognized us as Mani’s parents. He has given us so much happiness and we are proud of him.” Truly a proud and memorable moment for this young and talented singing prodigy!

Elated with the love he has received from the entire nation and expressing his excitement about the special surprise, contestant Mani said, “I am extremely happy that I will get a chance to study at such a big institution that to with my brother and sister. I can’t express how happy and grateful I am.”



Adding to it, Super Judge Alka Yagnik shared, “Superstar Singer 2 did not only see Mani’s singing talent but also recognized his whole personality and passion to learn. Education is a very important part of our life and this gift has been granted to Mani that to in a good English medium school. I hope Mani studies and completes his education and utilizes this gift well. I feel this is the biggest achievement for him. He will not only become a great artist but also grow to become a good human being with a great personality.”



'Superstar Singer 2’s ‘Grand Finale’ will be telecasted on 3rd of September 2022 at 8 pm.