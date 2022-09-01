New Delhi: Sony Entertainment Television’s kids singing reality show – Superstar Singer 2, has touched the hearts of the audience since its launch and has showcased the great amount of talent that resides in the country. The singing reality show has finally got its ‘Top 6 finalists’ in Mohammad Faiz, Mani, Pranjal Biswas, Aryananda R Babu, Rituraj, and Sayisha Gupta who have been able to win the audiences heart with their melodious singing.

Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon, two of Bollywood's most celebrated actresses, renowned music maestro Anand Virji Shah, Indian playback singers Shabbir Kumar, Sonu Kakkar, and Bhoomi Trivedi, actor Vijay Vikram Singh, and choreographer Puneet Pathak will be among the special guests cheering on the top 6 finalists as they amaze everyone with their final performance. The endearing host Aditya Narayan, together with the most adored comedy couple, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh, will increase the fun factor of the grand finale with their humorous antics.

Along with the host Aditya Narayan, who will be seen acting like his father while sporting a moustache to resemble Udit Narayan, the finale will also have a stunning performance by superstar playback singer and Super Judge Alka Yagnik. The couple will perform some of their most beloved songs for the audience, including "Aye Mere Humsafar," "Chand Chhupa Badal Mein," "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai," "Tip Tip Barsa," "Kisi disco main Jaye," and "Kaho Na Pyaar Hai," to honour the great work of both Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan.

some pictures from the event can be seen below:

In the grand finale episode, Alka Yagnik will also get the lifetime achievement award from Superstar Singer 2 in recognition of her essential contributions to the music industry.

The grand finale of Superstar Singer 2 will be telecasted on September 3 at 8 p.m on Sony Entertainment Television.