New Delhi: Sony Entertainment Television’s singing reality show – Superstar Singer 2,is one of the most entertaining and loved shows on TV and has touched the hearts of the millions of audience around the country. Now, the show has finally got its ‘Top 6 finalists’ in Mohammad Faiz, Mani, Pranjal Biswas, Aryananda R Babu, Rituraj, and Sayisha Gupta who have entertained and won the audiences with their melodious singing.

Veteran Bollywood actors Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon, famous music legend Anand ji, Indian playback singers Shabbir Kumar, Sonu Kakkar, and Bhoomi Trivedi, actor Vijay Vikram Singh, and choreographer Puneet Pathak will grace the show to support the top 6 finalists.

Captain Sayli Kamble will get the "Most Versatile Singer" award, which will be presented by Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon, two of Bollywood's most renowned actresses, as well as Indian playback singer Shabbir Kumar. In addition, Shabbir Kumar will be seen remembering the numerous projects Padmini and he have worked on together and expressing his enthusiasm about performing on stage with her in the Superstar Singer 2 grand finale. Later he will ask Sayli and Padmini Kolhapure to join him in singing "Tumse mil kar Na Jane," and their performance will leave everybody amazed.

Here is a picture from the finale:

Superstar Singer 2’s Grand Finale will be telecasted on 3rd of September at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.