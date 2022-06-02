New Delhi: The upcoming weekend episodes of Sony TV’s homegrown kids music reality show ‘Superstar Singer 2’, will kickstart the weekend on a high note with ‘Superstar Mohalla’ special on Saturday. On Sunday’s episode Bollywood’s very own ‘Raja Babu’ Govinda and the much loved ‘Aakhri Pasta’, Chunky Pandey will be special guests. The episodes promise electrifying music and endless laughter.

Superstar Mohalla episode will witness some breathtaking performances by the Top 15 contestants. Taking contestant and ‘desh ka raja beta’, Mani by a sweet surprise will be his mohalla in Dharamkhot who painted his house and wrote ‘Mani Ka Ghar’ right outside his place; leaving Mani with tears of happiness.

Another fun moment that brought a smile on everybody’s face especially for Arunita and Pawandeep was the surprise video call by their Indian Idol 12’s fellow contestants Ashish Kulkarni and Nihal Tauro, who will be seen pulling their legs.

In honour of the special guests Govinda and Chunky Pandey, the contestants will put up some outstanding acts on their iconic songs expressing their delight and admiration for the two esteemed actors. From Rohan Das’s fabulous mimicry of Chunky and Govinda to Pratyush’s fun performance on Govinda’s popular songs like ‘Akhiyon Se Goli Maare’ & ‘what is your mobile number? to Sayisha shaking a leg with Bollywood’s ‘Raja Babu’ on the song ‘Kisi Disco mein Jaye’, the two iconic actors highly impressed by the Superstar Singer 2’s contestants. The 90’s popular comic icons will also make the audience go gaga with their dance, comedy and some fun stories about their iconic characters and films.