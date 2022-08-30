Superstar Singer 2's Grand Finale to commence with Ganpati Bappa's blessing!

New Delhi: Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown kids singing reality show, Superstar Singer 2 has tugged the heartstrings of the audience with India’s young singing prodigies from different walks of life.

After months of entertaining and impressing the judges and audiences alike with outstanding performances by the Best Bache Ever, Superstar Singer 2 has finally got its top 6 finalists i.e. Mohammad Faiz, Mani, Pranjal Biswas, Aryananda R Babu, Rituraj and Sayisha Gupta. As the show has reached the last leg of the competition, the top 6 contestants are all set to mesmerize everybody one last time with their melodious voices in the ‘Grand Finale’ episode on 3rd September at 8 pm.

Kickstarting the grand finale on an auspicious note, the episode will commence with the blessings of Lord Ganesha with all the contestants and captains singing praises of Ganpati Bappa. Truly, the ‘Grand Finale’ of Superstar Singer 2 is going to be super special in many ways! Wishing all the luck to the little wonders for the grand finale, the captains Mohammad Danish, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and Salman Ali will express their feelings and excitement.

Captain Mohammad Danish shares, “Superstar Singer 2 has been one of the most memorable journeys for me. I am so glad to have got the chance to mentor such lovely and extremely talented kids. It’s been a great learning experience for me and I am proud to see Aryananda in the grand finale. My bond with Aryananda babu is very special. She is a hugely talented singer and a fantastic girl. She is very hardworking when it comes to singing. I really want Aryananda to get a lot of success in her life and live her dreams. So, please do vote for her and keep supporting her.”

Captain Pawandeep Rajan shares, “I can’t believe we have reached the finale already. Time flew by so fast, it was just yesterday when I was having a gala time with these kids whether it was teaching music or jamming with them. It is great to see such talented kids performing confidently on such a big platform. Sayisha and Pranjal are really beautiful singers and they are very talented. I am really proud of them. All the contestants are doing so well but these two kids have a special place in my heart. Sayisha and Pranjal’s grasping power is so amazing and I wish for a great future for them. I would urge everyone to vote and give these kids a lot of blessings.”

Captain Arunita Kanjilal shares, “I am so proud of Mohd Faiz and his journey on the show. His passion and dedication to music is really inspiring. I am really happy for him and all the kids on the show who have a week-on-week given such brilliant performances. I have learnt a lot from all my gurus and the same thing I have tried to pass on to Faiz so that he can give his best performance. It is a big day for us, I just want everyone to support these kids.”

Captain Salman Ali shares, “I am so happy that my little wonders Mani and Rituraj are in the finale and it's a good feeling to have such great talents on the show and be able to mentor them. My bond with Mani and Rituraj is very closely knitted, they both are very smart, mature, and dedicated when it comes to singing. I am blessed to have them in my team. All the kids on the show have really worked hard and performed with their hearts. I wish all the luck to these Best Bache Ever. May the best and the cutest contestant win.”

With the Grand Finale all set to air on 3rd September 2022, India will get its Singing Ka Kal, so be sure to tune in to Superstar Singer 2 this weekend at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!