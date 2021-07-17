Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti wishes luck to 'Pavitra Rishta 2' team!

New Delhi: As soon as the news broke that popular TV show 'Pavitra Rishta' will be making a comeback with a part 2 on Ekta Kapoor's digital platform ALTBalaji, fans were elated.

Shaheer Sheikh will feature as Manav, replacing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, along with Ankita Lokhande, who will reprise her role of Archana.

Among all the good wishes, the team has received a special congratulatory message from Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

She took to her Instagram handle and shared two pictures and wrote, “I am so happy about this. Wishing luck to Pavitra Rishta team.”

In another picture, she shared Ankita’s pic from the shoot and wrote, “Prayers for the success of Pavitra Rishta.”

The filming of Pavitra Rishta 2 has begun and fans are super excited about what the show has in store for them.

Earlier this year, on June 1, the show had clocked 12 years - a huge milestone. The show, created by Ekta Kapoor, revolved around a married couple, Manav and Archana. The two became household favourites as their 'jodi' was a big hit! Sushant Singh Rajput, who had played Manav earlier, and Ankita Lokhande even dated in real life during the show.

However, their relationship ended after a few years of dating each other.

Now Ankita Lokhande is dating a businessman named Vicky Jain.