Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen returns on the show 'Aarya' on Mar 29

The former Miss Universe is all set to be seen in the new show "Aarya", after a gap of a decade since she last acted in a Bollywood project. 

Sushmita Sen returns on the show 'Aarya' on Mar 29

Mumbai: Sushmita Sen's comeback on screen has a date now.

The former Miss Universe is all set to be seen in the new show "Aarya", after a gap of a decade since she last acted in a Bollywood project. The show will be launched on March 29, according to bollywoodhungama.com.

The website added that the show will be directed by Ram Madhvani and released on Disney+ Hotstar. Shooting for "Aarya" started in December 2019, and the story is set against a Rajasthan backdrop. Sushmita plays the title role, according to the website.

Last December the actress wrote: "They have waited 10 long years for my return to the screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus... unconditionally!!! I return just for you!!"

In Bollywood, Sushmita was last seen in Anees Bazmee's multistarrer slapstick, "No Problem", co-starring Anik Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Kangana Ranaut. In 2015, she won critical acclaim for her act in Srijit Mukherji's Bengali art film, "Nirbaak".

 

