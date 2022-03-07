हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Swami Chakrapani

Swami Chakrapani becomes FIRST contestant to get eliminated from Kangana Ranaut’s 'Lock Upp’

Kangana Ranaut's fearless reality show 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel' has come with a storm on OTT platforms ALTBalaji and MX Player. 

Swami Chakrapani becomes FIRST contestant to get eliminated from Kangana Ranaut’s &#039;Lock Upp’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Kangana Ranaut's fearless reality show 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel' has come with a storm on OTT platforms ALTBalaji and MX Player. 

One of the most-controversial contestants of the show Godman Swami Chakrapani became the first contestant to get eliminated from the show as he himself wasn’t inclined towards being part of the show. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

The show featuring 13 controversial celebrities has brought a unique format filled with entertainment, drama and unlimited masala which was never seen before by the audiences.

The contestants in Lock Upp come from diverse backgrounds from the field of politics, social media and entertainment. One such personality, who entered the show is Godman Swami Chakrapani who claims that he is the president of Hindu Mahasabha, a long-standing Hindu nationalist organization in India. He has been seen being vocal about his ideologies in the show which has not been appreciated by the others. He faced issues with another contestant and, in fact, he had some rough moments with renowned fashion designer, Saisha Shinde. He was also not able to help his teammates while performing tasks. So, the host, Kangana Ranaut along with the audiences vote decided to eliminate him in the first week. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

'Lock Upp' is a one of a kind reality show on digital that is filled with a lot of twists and turns which keeps the audiences glued to their seats to see what the show has to offer in its upcoming episodes. 

ALTBalaji and MX Player live-stream Lock Upp 24x7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Swami ChakrapaniLock Upp eliminationsKangana Ranautfirst evictionEkta Kapoor
Next
Story

TMKOC's Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta shake hands at ITA awards, fan says 'Jethaji idhar bhi flirt'

Must Watch

PT10M45S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Syrian Fighters in Putin's Army?