Swami Chakrapani becomes FIRST contestant to get eliminated from Kangana Ranaut’s 'Lock Upp’

NEW DELHI: Kangana Ranaut's fearless reality show 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel' has come with a storm on OTT platforms ALTBalaji and MX Player.

One of the most-controversial contestants of the show Godman Swami Chakrapani became the first contestant to get eliminated from the show as he himself wasn’t inclined towards being part of the show.

The show featuring 13 controversial celebrities has brought a unique format filled with entertainment, drama and unlimited masala which was never seen before by the audiences.

The contestants in Lock Upp come from diverse backgrounds from the field of politics, social media and entertainment. One such personality, who entered the show is Godman Swami Chakrapani who claims that he is the president of Hindu Mahasabha, a long-standing Hindu nationalist organization in India. He has been seen being vocal about his ideologies in the show which has not been appreciated by the others. He faced issues with another contestant and, in fact, he had some rough moments with renowned fashion designer, Saisha Shinde. He was also not able to help his teammates while performing tasks. So, the host, Kangana Ranaut along with the audiences vote decided to eliminate him in the first week.

'Lock Upp' is a one of a kind reality show on digital that is filled with a lot of twists and turns which keeps the audiences glued to their seats to see what the show has to offer in its upcoming episodes.

ALTBalaji and MX Player live-stream Lock Upp 24x7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show!