Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti: Akanksha Puri surprises with a shocking entry in Mika Singh's swayamvar, calls herself 'The Only Queen!'

The actress has participated in Mika Di Vohti as one of the wild card contestants. Her entry is already doing rounds on social media and she says, “I'm overjoyed and ecstatic to be a part of Mika Singh's Swayamvar. This place has a really great vibe.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 04:22 PM IST
  • Akanksha Puri makes a grand entry on Star Bharat's show, Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti leaving everyone shocked.
  • She goes onto challenging the girls and calls herself, 'The Only Queen.'

New Delhi: Akanksha Puri makes a grand entry on Star Bharat's show,  Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti leaving the king Mika Singh and the girls shocked. She goes onto challenging the girls and calls herself, 'The Only Queen.' Is she really going to be The One? Let's find out!

The actress has participated in Mika Di Vohti as one of the wild card contestants. Her entry is already doing rounds on social media and she says, “I'm overjoyed and ecstatic to be a part of Mika Singh's Swayamvar. This place has a really great vibe. We’ve known each other for years and now I’ve come to spread light and happiness in Mika’s life. I can feel a lot of negativity in the air, the girls are frightened and fighting amongst themselves. No matter what, I’ll keep spreading love and happiness here. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Talking more about the contestants she says, “I can tell the girls are extremely talented and energetic. The girls have also received praise from Mika Singh. I wish the girls all the best for the show.”

Mika Singh is awaiting for a life partner for himself in his show  Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti. Contestants in the show are from around the country who are fighting against each other to be Mika’s ladylove. However, now actress Akanksha Puri has also roped in for the show, not as a guest but as a contestant which will make the girls more insecure and vulnerable as Akanksha has been friends with Mika since 13years.

Stay tuned to know if Akanksha Puri will be Mika Singh’s Queen only on Star Bharat’s show, ‘Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti’  at 8pm.

 

