BHARAT'S 'SWAYAMVAR

Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti: Contenders attempt to woo singer Mika Singh with alluring performances

The show already has a number of gorgeous women competing to win over Mika Singh, a well-known musician. The attractive contenders are preparing for the talent round, which will be the most thrilling section of the episode, as a resul

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 01:55 PM IST

Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti: Contenders attempt to woo singer Mika Singh with alluring performances

NEW DELHI: Mika Singh's quest towards finding his life partner seems quite tough after a few episodes. We might be having a lot more fun as the competition continues given the zeal with which the contenders are competing for. After a few episodes, Mika Singh's quest to find his life companion appears to be rather difficult. We might be having a lot more fun as the competition continues given the zeal with which the contenders are vying for Mika's affection. 

The show already has a number of gorgeous women competing to win over Mika Singh, a well-known musician. The attractive contenders are preparing for the talent round, which will be the most thrilling section of the episode, as a result. The show would unquestionably become more captivating as a result. Neet will also perform a dance piece in which she will represent her struggle-filled life. We will all become quite emotional as a result of this. Additionally, Prantika will perform the song "Bekarar Karke Hume Yu Na Jaiye" at the end, to which Mika Singh also contributed vocals and made it a more exciting musical night.

An SOL Productions offering, 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti’ is on its way to becoming one of the most talked about shows on Hindi GEC right now. Fans are going crazy wondering who will finally be crowned Mika's 'Vohti’! 

The competition is tough and the girls are tougher. Find out what made Mika Singh share his experiences with the girls on tonight's episode of 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti’. Which contestant do you think will resonate most with Mika? 

To find out, tune in and watch 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti', every Monday to Friday at 8 PM, only on Star Bharat!

