NEW DELHI: 'Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti' is one of the most awaited reality TV shows. The show is all about finding the right 'Vohti' for Mika Singh. He is on the quest to find his one true love. The show is always in the headlines because of the gossip encircling it. Fans are very excited to see Mika embark on this journey and to see him in a different light.

Mika Singh is a dapper and cool dude. Recently, for the shoot of his special promo, he is seen rocking the black like never before. Seems to be his favorite color, as he is always seen wearing swanky and dashing black clothes.

It surely brings out the X factor in him. He is shining in black throughout the promo looking impeccable as always. Mika in black will definitely be a treat to your eyes.

The artist's styling is always the talk of the town and gives us jazzy vibes. The makers have spent a lot of amount on the special promo shoots. They want to make it the grandest reality show ever.

The artist has become a musical sensation over the years. He is quite famous and never fails to cease fans with his song tracks like '440 Volts', 'Milegi Milegi', 'Aala Re Aala', and 'Veerey Di Wedding' among the others.

The show is going to go on air soon on June 19, 2022, only on Star Bharat.

