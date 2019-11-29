Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Priya Ahuja welcomes a baby boy!

New Delhi: Popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Priya Ahuja Rajda and husband Malav Rajda are blessed with a baby boy. The good news was shared by the actress on her Instagram account recently along with the first glimpse of the baby.

New mommy Priya shared the happy news with friends and fans on the social media handle. She wrote in the caption: Our home has grown by two feet! ITS A BOY!! We r overwhelmed with the joy!! Happy to Announce the arrival of our lil angel on 27th November

The little one was born on November 27, 2019.

During her pregnancy, Priya regularly shared her pictures on social media, keeping her fans updated and informed. In fact, she had even posted photos from her vacay to the Maldives along with hubby dearest where she posed and flaunted her baby bump.

The actress plays Rita reporter on 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' and has been working in television for quite some time now.

The show has been in the news for multiple reasons. From completing the 11 long years earlier this year to lead character Dayaben, played by Disha Vakani's return—Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to stay in headlines.

Suspense is still maintained on Disha Vakani's full-time return to the show as Dayaben.