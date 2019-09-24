Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Babita Ji's BTS dance video with Jetha Lal is unmissable!

New Delhi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most successful and longest running sitcoms on television today. Viewers adore the characters of the show and almost all are known by their screen names.

So when Jetha Lal and Babita Ji dance on a number, it ought to make headlines. Well, Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta recently took to her Instagram account and shared a Behind-The-Scenes (BTS) dance video where she can be seen grooving with Jetha Lal aka Dilip Joshi.

She wrote in the caption: “#BehindTheScenes from the recent song shoot

Credits : Song : Maine Tujhko Dekha

Movie : Golmaal Again

Music : @tseries.official”

Babita Ji and Jetha Lal's on-screen camaraderie is loved by the audiences. The BTS dance video shows her in a glam avatar while Jetha Lal and Iyer try to match steps with her.

The video has already garnered 240, 191 views so far.

The song shoot sequence will be a part of one of the upcoming episodes of the show.