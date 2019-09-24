close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Babita Ji's BTS dance video with Jetha Lal is unmissable!

The song shoot sequence will be a part of one of the upcoming episodes of the show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Babita Ji&#039;s BTS dance video with Jetha Lal is unmissable!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most successful and longest running sitcoms on television today. Viewers adore the characters of the show and almost all are known by their screen names.

So when Jetha Lal and Babita Ji dance on a number, it ought to make headlines. Well, Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta recently took to her Instagram account and shared a Behind-The-Scenes (BTS) dance video where she can be seen grooving with Jetha Lal aka Dilip Joshi.

She wrote in the caption: “#BehindTheScenes from the recent song shoot

Credits : Song : Maine Tujhko Dekha

Movie : Golmaal Again

Music : @tseries.official”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Credits : Song : Maine Tujhko Dekha Movie : Golmaal Again Music : @tseries.official

A post shared by MUNMUN DUTTA (@mmoonstar) on

Babita Ji and Jetha Lal's on-screen camaraderie is loved by the audiences. The BTS dance video shows her in a glam avatar while Jetha Lal and Iyer try to match steps with her.

The video has already garnered 240, 191 views so far.

The song shoot sequence will be a part of one of the upcoming episodes of the show.

 

 

 

Tags:
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmahbabita jiMunmun Duttadance videojetha lalDilip Joshi
Next
Story

Devoleena, Siddharth to be part of 'Bigg Boss 13'

Must Watch

PT3M25S

PM Modi asks UN member states to join coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure