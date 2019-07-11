close

kavi kumar azad

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi aka Jetha Lal remembers Kavi Kumar Azad on death anniversary—See post

New Delhi: Kavi Kumar Azad, better known as Dr Hathi on popular television sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' breathed his last on July 9, 2018. On his first death anniversary, co-actors from the show remembered Dr Hathi and shared posts on their social media handles.

Dilip Joshi aka Jetha Lal posted on Instagram. In the caption he wrote: “Miss you #hathibhai #dr.hathi #kavikumarazad #rip #Repost @dilip_joshi_ (@get_repost) ・・・RIP #ripdrhathi #hathibhai #kavikumarazad #tmkoc #dilipjoshi #jethalal 09/07/2018”

Actress Ambika who played Kavi's on-screen wife also shared a post with pictures on Instagram. She wrote: “You'll always be in our hearts... I'm sure you are watching over us.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The producer of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', Asit Kumarr Modi tweeted some pictures of the actor and recalled the best of his times on the show.

Kavi Kumar Azad was admitted to Wockhardt Hospital at Mira Road, Mumbai. The 46-year-old had been associated with the show for the longest time and his character of Dr Hansraj Haathi was loved by the audiences across all age groups. Besides, he also did a few cameos in movies as well. He was a part of Aamir Khan's 'Mela' and 'Funtoosh'.

 

kavi kumar azadDr HathiTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmahjetha lalDilip Joshi
Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa