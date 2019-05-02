Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani to return as Dayaben?

New Delhi: There has been a lot of speculation about Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's return to the popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. She went on a maternity break but has not joined back as yet.

Amid reports of the makers hunting for a new face to replace Disha, now the buzz has it that there is still a thin possibility of the actress making her comeback on the show.

According to a report in timesofindia.com, the producer Asit Kumarr Modi in an interview with a news channel revealed that chances are high that Disha Vakani might return but at the same time didn't rule out the fact that they are also in talks with a lot of other popular artists.

He added that the makers are aware of the fact that the audience wants to see Dayaben on-screen and is waiting for her character to return.

Disha Vakani took maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl last year. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.

A few days back, 'Papad Pol' actress Ami Trivedi's name had popped up for playing the titular character. However, she denied being approached by the makers.

All the characters playing their respective parts in the sitcom have gained immense popularity owing to its high TRP and audience love. Daya and Jethalal Gada's funny banter and a familial bond between various characters living in Gokuldham society are totally unmissable.