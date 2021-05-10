हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Munmun Dutta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji slammed for ‘casteist remark’

Actress Munmun Dutta received immense flak over her recent YouTube video as netizens accused her of making a 'casteist remark'.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji slammed for ‘casteist remark’
File photo

New Delhi: Munmun Dutta, popularly known for playing the role of Babita Iyer in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has come under scrutiny for a comment she made in her recent YouTube video. 

In the video, Munmun was seen telling her fans that she put on make-up after a long time as she wants to look good on YouTube and not look like a 'bhangi' - a word that is used in a derogatory manner against individuals belonging to a lower caste.

Twitterati slammed her for making a 'casteist remark' and tagged their tweets with the hashtag #ArrestMunmunDutta which went trending on the micro-blogging site.

Netizens took to Twitter to claim that Munmun is 'dangerous to society' and accused her of 'openly using casteist slurs and dehumanizing a whole community'.

Have a look at their tweets

 After the Twitter hashtag #ArrestMunmunDutta was trending in Top India trends, Munmun issued an apology on her Twitter account and expressed that she never intended to make a casteist remark. 

She also wrote that she was misinformed about the meaning of the word and that she has the utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed, or gender.

Check out her apology post

Munmun had her acting debut with the show 'Hum Sab Baraati' in 2004. She has also starred in films starting with Kamal Haasan's 'Mumbai Xpress' and 'Holiday' in 2006. The actress, however, is best known for her role as Babita Iyer in the comedy TV series 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.

