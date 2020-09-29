Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah hits 3000 episodes - See inside pics

New Delhi: One of the most popular and longest-running sitcoms on television, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has successfully completed 3000 episodes. All the characters playing their respective parts in the sitcom have gained immense popularity owing to its high TRP and audience love.

Daya and Jethalal Gada's funny banter and a familial bond between various characters living in Gokuldham society are totally unmissable. On completing 3000 episodes, here's what the actors playing various characters on the show feel:

" It’s a Balle-Balle time for us! Cannot believe that the show has completed 3000 episodes. Although I have only recently joined the team but the set feels like home, like I belong here. On the sets, I feel like being a part of a big Indian family. The occasion is grand, so must be its celebration. It’s now time to party and no one, not even Roshan can stop me from celebrating", said Balvinder Singh Suri who plays the role of Sodhi.

Nirmal Soni who plays the role of Dr Haathi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah says, "As they say “Laughter is the best medicine” and we ensure that we keep you healthy with the humour. I came across quite a few viewers who felt optimistic during the whole lockdown watching our show. I feel proud being part of the show as it is one of the few shows on Indian Television that has witnessed such a huge fan base over the last 12 years. I am glad that we’ve completed 3000 episodes which makes it one of the longest-running daily comedy shows."

"The last 12 years of Being Bhide has up-skilled a lot of new things within me. From inculcating discipline to becoming an aware and responsible citizen. We now aim for achieving bigger milestones and greater success. The journey to this day was not an easy task, every single person on the set be it in the front or behind the camera has worked really hard to achieve this success. I thank Asit Bhai for everything and will always make him proud", said Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide.

Amongst the young brigade, Samay Shah, who essays the role of Gogi in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' feels, "Gokuldhaam Society is home to us. There wasn't a single day over the last 3000 episodes when we didn't enjoy our work. If I were to express how I feel being part of this team in one word, then it would be 'FUN'. Asit Sir and the team have always supported us – Tapu sena. There was an unexpected break in our shootings due to the lockdown, but now as we are back we promise the audience lots of surprises and great entertainment. I, on behalf of the whole Tapu sena thank viewers for the love all through these years."