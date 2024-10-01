Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Palak Sindhwani Aka Sonu Reveals Asit Modi Threatened Her; Told He Would Disappear Her Overnight After She Insisted To Quit

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer Asit Modi has faced several allegations by the star cast of the show. And now the latest member from the show Palak Sindhwani who played the role of Sonu Bhide reveals that Asit Modi almost threatened her to disappear as she insisted on quitting the show.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Palak Sindhwani revealed of being exhausted and wanted to take a break, but rather was threatened. “During the September 18 meeting, they even threatened me, saying they could delete my Instagram account in one go because they have such a strong team, and that I wouldn’t be able to shoot brand endorsements anymore.”

She said, “I pointed out that almost all the actors are doing brand endorsements, so why was I the only one being accused of breaching the contract? They responded that their contracts are different and I shouldn't compare myself with others. They started speaking to me rudely, using the same harsh language.”

Palak even revealed of facing health issues and hence she wanted to quit, “I have had certain medical issues. I don't want to go into details of that. My doctor advised me to take less stress and asked me to maintain a good lifestyle where I get good sleep and the work is light. But here anything happens at any time. I was planning to quit the show.”

“In December 2023, for the first time, I told their production head that I want to quit. After hearing this, he said, 'No, not now. Now another co-actor is leaving.'"

Palak even added that she is tired of doing TV and wants to take a break from this medium. Several actors have left the show with tiff and the first person to quit the show was Disha Vakani.