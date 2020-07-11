Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah resumes shooting, confirms producer Asit Kumarr Modi

New Delhi: One of the most loved sitcoms on Indian television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shoot has been resumed, confirmed its makers. The fans of this show can now heave a sigh of relief as the show will soon have all-new episodes for viewers.

Producer and creator of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi said, "As on the 10th of July, 2020 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has officially resumed its shooting for the show. And very soon we will be amidst you on your TV screens. Please do pray for us, the entire team’s well-being as you have for the past so many years and we too pray for your health and happiness. We have mustered a lot of courage and returned to the sets, keeping in mind that we have to follow the social distancing norms, wear protective gear and adhere to all the guidelines as advised by the Government. All we need now is your blessings and very soon we will be back to entertaining you, making you laugh and, bringing happiness and positivity in your lives."

Film and TV shoots were halted due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. Now, aid lockdown, restrictions have been eased out a bit but advisory issued on how to maintain social distancing while working and ensure proper sanitisation and hygiene is in place to fight the pandemic.

All the characters playing their respective parts in the sitcom have gained immense popularity owing to its high TRP and audience love. Daya and Jethalal Gada's funny banter and a familial bond between various characters living in Gokuldham society are totally unmissable.