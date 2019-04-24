Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: This actress to replace Disha Vakani aka Dayaben on the show?

New Delhi: Ever since the news of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben being replaced by the makers of popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', names of several actresses vying for the role have been popped up.

Recently, television actress Ami Trivedi's name was doing the rounds. Reports suggested that she has been approached to step into the shoes of Disha Vakani to play the iconic role of Dayaben.

Ami told timesofindia.com, "No, I have not been approached, but my friends have been telling me that I should take up the role and would suit the character. I have not been offered the role, nor the makers have tried to reach me out."

When she was prodded further on what if she gets the role, she said, "It is a huge responsibility and would be difficult for any artist to fill into the big boots of Disha Vakani. I am sure any actor who replaces her would have to face bricks and stones at the beginning because Disha has been associated with Taarak Mehta... for 10 long years and the audience love her. I can't comment on your question till the time I am approached the show. Once the makers offer me the role, I will be in a better position to talk."

Disha Vakani took maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl last year. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.

The show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi had earlier confirmed that the makers are left with no choice but to look for a replacement.

All the characters playing their respective parts in the sitcom have gained immense popularity owing to its high TRP and audience love. Daya and Jethalal Gada's funny banter and a familial bond between various characters living in Gokuldham society are totally unmissable.