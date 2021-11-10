हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta's Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta buys swanky new house - See inside pics

Taarak Mehta actress Munmun Dutta was in news recently for using a 'casteist' slur' in her social media video, and FIR was also filed against her. 

Taarak Mehta's Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta buys swanky new house - See inside pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The popular television actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has bought herself a new swanky apartment and on Diwali she gave fans a virtual tour. The beautifully lit-up house on the festival looks as gorgeous as the Bong beauty herself. 

Munmun Dutta wrote in the caption: New Home New Beginnings.
.
Thus a late Diwali post ..
.
Moved into my new home, in the middle of hectic shoot schedule, fell super ill , recovered.. but absolutely thrilled to start a new journey in my new home. It's been a dream come true.
.
Took a much needed break from social media, spent quality time with Maa and my closest people , spent a quiet Diwali with them in my own way..
.
Starting from ground zero without any help to reaching wherever I am today, I am super proud of myself. My hardwork and sincerity paid off and I am blessed 
.
Hope you all had a great Diwali

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@mmoonstar)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@mmoonstar)

The actress was in news recently for using a 'casteist' slur' in her social media video, and FIR was also filed against her. However, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress apologised for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of a community on her social media handle. 

 

