Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dayaben aka Disha Vakani set to return BUT...

New Delhi: Popular sitcom on television, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to keep the viewers entertained for years. The decade-long successful run of the show has been possible only because Indian audience could connect with the fun-loving characters of Gokuldham Society.

Well, the latest round of rumours doing the rounds is that Disha Vakani, who playeone of the lead roles of Dayaben on the show is making a comeback. But, several reports allege that she is charging a whopping amount per episode.

However, no official word has been made on this development either by Neela Telefilms production house owned by Asit Kumarr Modi or Disha Vakani as yet.

Reports also allege that she has demanded Rs. 1.5 lakh per episode of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ and a caveat of working only 3 hours a day.

Disha Vakani kickstarted her career quite early. Having worked in several Gujarati stage plays, Hindi movies, she gradually moved to television.

Dayaben's absence from the show after Disha Vakani's maternity break led to many speculations over her return and replacement but no official statement has been made as yet.

In fact, several names like Vibhoutee Sharma and Ami Trivedi replacing the actress also popped up. However, all these turned out to be rumours and nothing else.

Disha took a maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl in 2018. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.