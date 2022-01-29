हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dayaben aka Disha Vakani set to return BUT...

Taarak Mehta actress Disha Vakani took a maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl in 2018. 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah&#039;s Dayaben aka Disha Vakani set to return BUT...
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Popular sitcom on television, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to keep the viewers entertained for years. The decade-long successful run of the show has been possible only because Indian audience could connect with the fun-loving characters of Gokuldham Society. 

Well, the latest round of rumours doing the rounds is that Disha Vakani, who playeone of the lead roles of Dayaben on the show is making a comeback. But, several reports allege that she is charging a whopping amount per episode. 

However, no official word has been made on this development either by Neela Telefilms production house owned by Asit Kumarr Modi or Disha Vakani as yet. 

Reports also allege that she has demanded Rs. 1.5 lakh per episode of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ and a caveat of working only 3 hours a day.

Disha Vakani kickstarted her career quite early. Having worked in several Gujarati stage plays, Hindi movies, she gradually moved to television.  

Dayaben's absence from the show after Disha Vakani's maternity break led to many speculations over her return and replacement but no official statement has been made as yet.

In fact, several names like Vibhoutee Sharma and Ami Trivedi replacing the actress also popped up. However, all these turned out to be rumours and nothing else.

Disha took a maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl in 2018. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah ChashmahDisha Vakanidayabentaarak mehta actress
Next
Story

Watch: Rakhi Sawant warns paps at Bigg Boss 15 set: 'Agar kisi ne mujhe chhua toh...'

Must Watch

PT1M49S

Zee Top 10: Munawwar Rana again stirs up the exodus rage, targets CM Yogi