Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dayaben aka Disha Vakani to quit the show? Here's what we know

New Delhi: One of the popular shows on television, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fans have been missing its central character Dayaben for a long time now. Disha Vakani took maternity break and after she was blessed with a baby girl last year, all eyes were set on her big return to the sitcom.

However, looks like the chances of Disha coming back to the show are bleak. According to BollywoodLife.com, the buzz is strong that the actress might not be returning to show. When the producer Asit Kumar Modi was contacted by the portal, he replied, “Can't say about the authenticity of that news. I don't know."

On the actress's exit from the show, he further added, "Maybe true. I don't know about the final decision. My team is talking with her."

The portal also contacted Disha's sister-in-law Hemali Vakani and asked her about the exit rumours, to which she replied, “It is a too personal question to answer.”

No official announcement has been made about the actor's comeback so far by the makers.

All the characters playing their respective parts in the sitcom have gained immense popularity owing to its high TRP and audience love. Daya and Jethalal Gada's funny banter and a familial bond between various characters living in Gokuldham society are totally unmissable.

Disha got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.