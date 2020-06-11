Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dayaben aka Disha Vakani to return for special episode? Deets inside

New Delhi: There's good news in store for the fans of Dayaben from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. Actress Disha Vakani, who plays the famous Dayaben has been missing from the show ever since her maternity break. But now, reportedly she will shoot a special episode soon.

According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, the longest-running sitcom on television will complete 3000 episodes soon to become the second Hindi GEC after daily soap 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' to have achieved that milestone. Recently, the web portal got in touch with Tapu aka Raj Anadkat about the big achievement of the show.

He revealed that soon there will be a grand celebration and reportedly Disha Vakani aka Daya ben will be returning for this special episode.

However, no official word has been made by the makers of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' on the same so far.

Some time back she did feature on the show, but it was only on a video call.

Speculation over Disha's comeback had been doing the rounds for quite some time. After reports of Disha Vakani not returning to the show started doing the rounds, it came to light that makers are hunting for a fresh face.

In fact, several names like Vibhoutee Sharma and Ami Trivedi replacing the actress also popped up. However, all these turned out to be rumours and nothing else.

Suspense is still mounted on whether Disha will return to the show full time or not.

Disha took maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl in 2018. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.