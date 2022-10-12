Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's brother Mayur Vakani REACTS to reports of her suffering from throat cancer

New Delhi: Popular and possibly the longest-running sitcom in India, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's actor Mayur Vakani, who is actress Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's real and reel brother broke his silence on misleading reports circulating online about his sister's health. Rubbishing several reports claiming Disha is suffering from throat cancer, Mayur called it a rumour.

DISHA VAKANI SUFFERS FROM THROAT CANCER?

Mayur Vakani, who plays Sundar (Dayaben's brother) on the show told ETimes in an interview, "Aise bahut saare afwaayein aate rehte hain ismein koi sacchayi nahi hai. She is hale and hearty and nothing of this is true. Every day we get to hear baseless rumours about her but fans should not believe any of these."

The rumours speculated that because of Dayaben's peculiar voice in the show, Disha is battling the illness.

DISHA VAKANI ABSENCE FROM TMKOC

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi on the show also told ETimes, "I am in touch with Disha on and off and I don't think this is true. Agar aisa kuch hota toh pata chalta. I spoke to her towards the end of August because we both stay in the same vicinity. We spoke about our daughter's kathak classes, she sounded absolutely fine. I think these are just rumours."

Disha Vakani took a maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl in 2018. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015. Recently, she was blessed with a baby boy.

Ever since her absence from the most-loved show, there have been several conjectures about the character and her replacement. However, Disha has not reacted to any of the rumours so far.