New Delhi: Indian television's one of the most loved sitcoms Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been successfully running for over a decade. Fans adore watching the show and the lead characters have managed to build in a special place in their hearts. Needless to say why people are missing Dayaben on the show!

DAYABEN RETURNS ON TAARAK MEHTA...

However, now looks like the character of Dayaben is set to return with a bang but without Disha Vakani, who played the role with an utmost conviction for the longest time before taking her maternity break from the show five years back. Talking to Times of India, producer Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed, "Dayaben, the character, is all set to return but it's not Disha Vakani. Auditions for Disha's replacement are on and there will be a new actress coming in as Dayaben soon." Disha took a break from the show 5 years ago. So, why did it take the makers so long to bring in a replacement? Asit said, "The reason why it took us so long to replace Disha is that after getting married, Disha did work for some time. She then took a break and had a baby and continued her break to raise her child. She never quit the show. Humko umeed thi ki Disha will return. But then there the pandemic struck. There were too many restrictions on shooting during that time. Even though we were taking all the necessary precautions, Disha said she was scared to return to shooting."

Adding more, he said, "We decided to wait for her as she has a long association with the show and shares a good relationship with the entire team. We were always positive about her return. Even now, she has not put in her papers as it's not required in her case. She is like family. She has had a second baby recently and now won't be able to return to the show. The auditions are on in full swing to find a new Dayaben and we will finalize the actor soon. The audience will get to know more about the new character on the show. We will keep the viewers updated."

DISHA VAKANI'S ABSENCE FROM TAARAK MEHTA...

Disha Vakani took a maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl in 2018. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015. Recently, she was blessed with a baby boy.