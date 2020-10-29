Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi danced with Malaika Arora on India’s Best Dancer and we are loving it! See pics

New Delhi: In the upcoming weekend episodes of dance reality show 'India’s Best Dancer', the audience will get to see cast members of popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' gracing the stage.

India’s Best Dancer will celebrate the completion of TMKOC’s 3000 Happysodes (episodes) last month. Gokuldham society residents will get grooving on the show. The two parts episode will be dedicated to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s journey of over the last 12 years and will celebrate its success with music, dance and of course, comedy!

Take a look at pictures:

It will be interesting to see lead character Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi dancing with Malaika on stage.

Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapoor and Malaika Arora are the three judges on the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer.

The popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is loved by the audiences for its hilarious content.