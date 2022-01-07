हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Taarak Mehta's Jethalal MASSIVELY trolled for his 'flying' trolley, fans ask 'isme Daya Ben hai kya?'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah successfully completed 12 years last year and has been the longest-running sitcom on Indian television. 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi MASSIVELY trolled for his 'flying' trolley bag, fans ask 'isme Daya Ben hai kya?' Watch
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's lead actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal once again hogged fan attention and this time it's for his viral airport video. The actor was recently spotted rushing through the Mumbai airport passage towards his car, trying his best to avoid the paps. 

And in that rush, his trolley bag played a spoilt sport. Well, Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi's bag was swinging from one end to the other, leaving netizens in splits. Watch the pap video and check out hilarious comments reading: 'Isme Daya Ben ko chhupaya hai kya?'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah successfully completed 12 years last year and has been the longest-running sitcom on Indian television. 

The show's one of the lead characters Daya Ben, played by Disha Vakani has been missing in action ever since the actress went on her maternity break three years back. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.

Jethalal's character is adored by fans who love his chemistry with Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta. 

Dilip Joshi was first seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. The renowned actor has worked in many Gujarati dramas and TV shows including 'Yeh Duniya Hai Rangeen' and 'Kya Baat Hai'.  He also appeared in films such as 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani', 'Khiladi 420', 'One 2 Ka 4', 'Humraaz', 'Firaaq' and 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' to name a few. 

 

