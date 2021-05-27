Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam Nayak blasts rumours, says 'I am not unemployed'

New Delhi: Veteran actor Ghanshyam Nayak, famous for playing Nattu Kaka on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for years finally broke his silence on the recent rumour of being under financial stress. The senior actor blasted such claims and clarified that he is not on any shooting break.

Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka told Times Of India, "I don't understand why people pass such negativity around? I have not taken a break from the show. The circumstances are such that senior actors are not shooting outside Maharashtra. We are following safety protocols and it is in our own interest that the makers have taken this decision. I am not unemployed, the team is looking after us. And I hope to resume shooting as soon as they move back to Mumbai."

Adding more, he said, "I am not suffering from any financial crisis. I am enjoying my time at home with my grandchildren and my children are actually helping people who need any kind of help. I am neither unemployed nor suffering from any financial woes."

The 77-year-old actor has predominantly worked in several Gujarati films, Hindi movies and TV shows. Also, he has also been a part of as many as 100 Gujarati stage plays.

Some of his prominent Hindi movies include Masoom, Tirangaa, Aashik Awara, Aankhen, China Gate, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Tere Naam among various others.