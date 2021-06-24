Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam Nayak diagnosed with cancer, knots found in neck

New Delhi: Veteran Hindi and Gujarati actor Ghanshyam Nayak, better known as Nattu Kaka from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been diagnosed with cancer. The treatment began last year and he is undergoing chemotherapy sessions.

He underwent surgery for the knots in his neck a few months back and is now undergoing chemotherapy for the same. Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka began his treatment again after a test revealed new knots in his neck.

Ghanshyam Nayak's son Vikas told Dainik Bhaskar in an interview, "In April, we did a positron emission tomography scanning of his neck, in which again some spots were found. He did not have any discomfort or pain in any way. But we did not want to take any risk, because of that we have started his chemotherapy sessions again. This treatment is being done from the same hospital and doctor from whom he was earlier. Papa is completely fine, just once a month we take him to the hospital for the session Will get a PET scan done again next month. I hope those spots are gone."

The actor told the publication, "I am feeling fine but yes, the treatment has also started again. Currently, the chemotherapy session is going on. After almost four months I shot a special scene in Daman last week and Believe me I had a lot of fun there. As per the storyline at present, Natukaka is in his village and from there he makes a call to Jethalal. I went to Gujarat for a day just to shoot this call sequence. Episode one will be telecast in two days. Right now I am waiting to start shooting in Mumbai, I am very positive."

Earlier, rumours of him suffering a financial crunch had surfaced. Dismissing the news, the veteran actor told Times Of India, "I am not suffering from any financial crisis. I am enjoying my time at home with my grandchildren and my children are actually helping people who need any kind of help. I am neither unemployed nor suffering from any financial woes."

The 77-year-old actor has predominantly worked in several Gujarati films, Hindi movies and TV shows. Also, he has also been a part of as many as 100 Gujarati stage plays.

Some of his prominent Hindi movies include Masoom, Tirangaa, Aashik Awara, Aankhen, China Gate, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Tere Naam among various others.

Here's wishing him a speedy recovery!