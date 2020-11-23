हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
nidhi bhanushali

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nidhi Bhanushali breaks the internet with ravishing Insta pics!

 Nidhi Bhanushali has treated her Instafam to some oomph-worthy photos from Goa.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah&#039;s Nidhi Bhanushali breaks the internet with ravishing Insta pics!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@_ninosaur

New Delhi: Actress Nidhi Bhanushali of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame has occupied the spot on the trends list for her ravishing pictures on social media. Nidhi, best-known for her role as Sonu in the TV show,  recently went to Goa and shared some oomph-worthy photos from there. Oh-boy, fans can't take their eyes off her from the photos. 

Nidhi Bhanushali made the most of her time in Goa by exploring the place, beaches and also did some water activities. All her photos have gone viral on social media, but the one that is breaking the internet features her sporting a bikini and posing in the middle of the sea. 

"Getting some vitamin Sea and some vitamin D to stay the hell away from covid-19," she wrote.

Here are the glimpses from Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu's Goa diaries:

Nidhi made her TV debut with 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. She played Sonu for several years till she quit the show in 2019. 

Meanwhile, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', one of the top-rated and longest-running sitcoms on television, has also made Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji a social media sensation.  'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' first premiered in 2008. 

nidhi bhanushali, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, nidhi bhanushali pics
