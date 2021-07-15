हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sonu aka Nidhi Bhanushali jumps into Asia's largest manmade lake, her swimming video goes viral - Watch

Nidhi Bhanushali, in her latest post can be seen taking a jump into Asia’s second-largest manmade lake, Rajasmand.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah&#039;s Sonu aka Nidhi Bhanushali jumps into Asia&#039;s largest manmade lake, her swimming video goes viral - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Nidhi Bhanushali, best known for playing Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for the longest is now an avid social media user. The young actress made her TV debut with 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. She played Sonu for several years till she quit the show in 2019. 

After sharing her little escapade in the forest in her recent posts and storming the internet with her ravishing bikini pics and hot photos, she has once again hogged the limelight. 

Nidhi Bhanushali, in her latest post can be seen taking a jump into Asia’s second-largest manmade lake, Rajasmand. She captioned the post reading; Just looking for excuses to jump in the water. Asia’s second largest manmade lake, Rajasmand, is just what us pilgrims need to beat the Rajasthani heat. @tailorandcircus #DiaryOfTheGadaboutPilgrims

She can be seen along with a dog too in the video. 

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', one of the top-rated and longest-running sitcoms on television, has also made Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji a social media sensation. 

The popular sitcom first premiered in 2008 and has been going strong ever since.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmahnidhi bhanushaliSonuTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actressnidhi bhanushali picsNidhi Bhanushali Instagram
Next
Story

OptimiZEE, the social content hub at ZEE forays into gamified social solutions with a first-of-its-kind front runner game

Must Watch

PT11M35S

Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Varanasi