Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sonu aka Nidhi Bhanushali jumps into Asia's largest manmade lake, her swimming video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Nidhi Bhanushali, best known for playing Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for the longest is now an avid social media user. The young actress made her TV debut with 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. She played Sonu for several years till she quit the show in 2019.

After sharing her little escapade in the forest in her recent posts and storming the internet with her ravishing bikini pics and hot photos, she has once again hogged the limelight.

Nidhi Bhanushali, in her latest post can be seen taking a jump into Asia’s second-largest manmade lake, Rajasmand. She captioned the post reading; Just looking for excuses to jump in the water. Asia’s second largest manmade lake, Rajasmand, is just what us pilgrims need to beat the Rajasthani heat. @tailorandcircus #DiaryOfTheGadaboutPilgrims

She can be seen along with a dog too in the video.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', one of the top-rated and longest-running sitcoms on television, has also made Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji a social media sensation.

The popular sitcom first premiered in 2008 and has been going strong ever since.