New Delhi: Actress Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the character of Sonu on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah might have quit the sitcom long back but her fans continue to follow her on social media platforms. The telly actress, who has taken a break of sorts from acting ever since she bid goodbye to the show is a travel buff and often sets out on an exploration.

SONU...TU TO BADAL GAE RE!

Nidhi Bhanushali posted a mirror selfie on hers wearing a hot colourful bikini over a shirt. She can be seen posing for the click and wrote in the caption: Here i am Stuck in the middle with you. Many commented on her post, while many liked her look, others couldn't believe her transformation. One user wrote: Kya Se Kya Ho Gya Dekhte Dekhte. Another one pointed out: Tu Bht Badal Gayi Re Sonu

NIDHI BHANUSHALI AS SONU ON TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH

Nidhi Bhanushali played Sonu's character on the show for the longest time but made an exit in 2019. She quit the show long back but still fans love to dig out information about her. The young actress made her TV debut with 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. She often drops stunning photos from her travel diary and lately has been donning a new hair style - dreadlocks. Her new look generated quite a buzz among fans online.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', one of the top-rated and longest-running sitcoms on television, has also made Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji a social media sensation. The popular sitcom first premiered in 2008 and has been going strong ever since.



