Taarak Mehta actor Shailesh Lodha on quitting the show TMKOC, 'yun hi koi bewafaa nahi hota...'

New Delhi: Television actor and poet Shailesh Lodha, who is best known for portraying Taarak Mehta on the longest-running sitcom in India, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), shocked his fans when he decided to quit the show after 14 years. He never really spoke about his exit, leaving everyone heartbroken.

In his latest interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Shailesh confessed his attachment to the show over the years which gave him recognition among the masses. "We Indians are emotional so attachment is natural. I call myself an emotional idiot. I am a sentimental fool. You work on something for 14 years, attachment is natural."

When asked why he quit the TMKOC suddenly, Shailesh recited a couplet by Bashir Badr: ‘Kuch toh majbooriyan rahi hongi, yun hi koi bewafaa nahi hota. Adding, "It’s not like I won’t talk about why I left the show but I am waiting for the right time."

After Shailesh's exit, actor Sachin Shroff replaced him as Taarak Mehta on the show. Shroff has been part of a number of shows, including 'C.I.D.', 'Naam Gum Jaayega', 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Naaginn'.

Another prominent face from the show who always manages to be in the news is Disha Vakani, who played Dayaben for the longest time. Dayaben's absence from the show after Disha Vakani's maternity break led to many speculations over her return and replacement but no official statement has been made as yet.